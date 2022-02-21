Decongestion exercise hits Masom Masom area

Regional News of Monday, 21 February 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Sunyani Municipal Assembly in the Bono Region led by the Chief Executive, Ansu Kumi will on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, as part of the relocation of the main market at the Nana Bosoma market will decongest the Masom Masom area within the Sunyani main market to ease traffic in the interim.



This exercise follows an intensive announcement carried out within one month on the various local radio stations in the municipality to sensitize and conscientise those trading along the main Masom Masom road to cease operations before the authorities make them.



The MCE over the week under review has been educating the public on the radio on the importance of the exercise to be carried out.



“Amongst many advantages, the exercise is to allow easy traffic flow and passage for the traders and customers alike”, the MCE has been explaining.



The challenge of the Pragya motor business is also becoming a menace hence a decision being taken on their operations to mitigate the problems they pose in the municipality.



The MCE maintained that “this is an exercise we cannot fail to do, failing on this exercise is failing the city and government, I would, therefore, plead with all of you to help us succeed”.