Decongest Kumasi or Nananom will do it – Bantamahene sends strong warning to KMA

General News of Tuesday, 3 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Paramount Chief of Bantama in the Ashanti Region, Baffour Owusu Amankwatia VI, has bemoaned the rampant mounting of kiosks and containers causing congestion within the Kumasi metropolis.



According to the paramount chief, the development has turned the once blooming city of Kumasi which was referred to as the Garden city into a village.



Sharing his new year message in a report by myjoyonline.com sighted by GhanaWeb, Baffour Owusu Amankwatia VI, noted that political leaders have failed to deal with issues such as congestion, open space filth, street markets, and uncompleted government projects in Kumasi.



“I had the opportunity to put this issue before the Regional Minister when he addressed the regional house. We have nobody to blame other than the KMA and its assembly members. We know assembly members take money from these people to put up these structures.



“Pavements inhabited by people doing business. It has made Kumasi look like a village. Some laws must be adhered to. But once they (traders) get the authorization from the assembly and authorities, they do not care about the authority of Nananom,” he said.



“Decongestion issues in Kumasi are serious to the extent that people are selling tomatoes in front of Komfo Anokye hospital. We want a KMA that would be able to decongest the city. Nananom do not have political power. The political power is with the KMA. We have had a meeting with them and came up with the issue of filth and the issue of trying to put Kumasi in order. In 2023, if they fail to do it, Nananom will take it upon ourselves to make sure Kumasi is clean.



With a population of over three million, Kumasi is Ghana’s second-largest city after the national capital, Accra.

According to the Bantamahene, the traditional leadership is committed to developing Kumasi and restoring the city’s glory.



“There are projects currently being done by Nananom and not the KMA. We are trying to privatize the road in front of Manhyia. If we keep waiting for the government, things are not going to happen. People say Kumasi is the second city, however in terms of development, Kumasi is 50 years behind Accra, which is not acceptable. Kumasi is turning into a village,” he added.



GA/FNOQ