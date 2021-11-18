Decomposed body found in an uncompleted building at Sokokyere

General News of Thursday, 18 November 2021

The decomposed body of a woman was found in an uncompleted building at Sokokyere in the Berekum East district of the Bono Region.



The assembly member for the area Mr. Afful, said he received a call from residents in the area of a foul smell from the area, and when they went to the scene, they found the body of an unidentified woman decomposing.



He told Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that he quickly reported the incident to the Police.



According to him, the Police visited the scene to retrieve the body.



He said at the time of receiving the body, no family members had been identified.



He said a court issued an order for the body to be buried because it posed a health risk to the residents.



Meanwhile, the assembly member has disclosed that the identity of the body was discovered but refused to disclose her name, saying the Police was probing the matter.