‘Declassify menstrual products as luxury products to make it affordable' – PPAG to government

A leading Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) organization in Ghana, Planned Parenthood Association of Ghana (PPAG), has called on the government to declassify menstrual products as “luxury products” for Ghanaian women and girls.



According to PPAG, the categorization of the products as luxurious makes them unaffordable, especially to adolescent girls.



The cost adds to the many already existing challenges the young girls face during their periods, which affect their educational life.



There have been several reports of the adolescent girls missing classes hours due to lack of access to sanitary pads and water, coupled with the lack of knowledge on proper disposal mechanisms of wastes in different environments including home, school and work for women.



Thus, the call on the government to help improve upon public health and increase the confidence of women and girls in society by making the products affordable.



“Meeting the hygiene needs of all adolescent girls and women in all settings enables human rights, dignity, and public health. It is therefore important to ensure that even the least fortunate girl can learn, play, and safeguard her own health without experiencing stress, shame, or unnecessary barriers to information or supplies during menstruation” a statement issued by the Communication Unit of PPAG said.



“We call on all stakeholders to intensify actions to help empower adolescent girls and secure their health and well-being by contributing to breaking the taboos and end the stigma surrounding menstruation; raising awareness about the challenges regarding access to menstrual products and education on menstruation and period-friendly sanitation facilities” the statement added, while urging parents to “pay more attention to the menstrual health needs of their adolescent girl”.



The call by the organization is in consonance with events marking the Menstrual Hygiene Day which was celebrated on May 28, 2022 as has been the practice yearly.



