Declare Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai MCE confirmation as unconstitutional – Assembly Members sue

General News of Wednesday, 15 December 2021

Source: 3news.com

Six Assembly members from the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipality have sued the assembly for the confirmation of the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) Alfred Amoah.



In a writ secured from the Supreme Court on Tuesday, December 14, the plaintiffs among other reliefs want the superior court to declare the October confirmation unconstitutional.



“The plaintiffs state that aside from a presiding member no other person can legally summon a meeting of the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipal Assembly to confirm or reject the defendant ‘s nomination for the position of the Municipal Chief Executive of the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Assembly,” the writ said.



19 assembly members out of which 16 are government appointees voted on October 10 this year to confirm the current MCE, Alfred Amoah.



A total of 52 members constitute the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipal Assembly out of which 36 are elected assembly members.