Decision to stand in the way of citizens' demonstration is unacceptable – Richard Ahiagbah

General News of Thursday, 21 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Communication Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has spoken against the arrest of some protestors by the police during the #OccupyJulorBiHouse demonstration.



He stated that the decision by the police to stand in the way of the protestors was unacceptable as they had the fundamental right to.



His remarks are on the back of the arrests that were made by the police in the early hours of Thursday, September 21, 2023, for flouting the rules that governed the demonstration.



The NPP communications director in a tweet stated that the arrests were unfortunate as the protestors were only exercising their inherent democratic right.



“The ability of the people to demonstrate is an inherent democratic right. Therefore, the decision to stand in the way of citizens' exercise of this fundamental right is unacceptable. I don't agree with the derogatory caption of the Presidency by the organizers of the demonstration, but impeding their right to peaceful assembly is an affront to democracy--plain and simple,” part of the tweet stated.



Ahiagbah also raised questions about the timing of the protest, pointing out that there have been several peaceful demonstrations under President Akufo-Addo's leadership in the past.



He thus urged the leadership of the Ghana Police Service to intervene and ensure the protesters' right to peaceful assembly.



“There have been several peaceful demonstrations under President Akufo-Addo--the arise Ghana demo, the Kume Preko Demo, and the others. Why now? The leadership of the Ghana Police Service must intervene to stop this poor development. This is not the publicity we need on a day such as this...Allow!” the tweet added.



