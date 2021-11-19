Decision to abolish road toll retrogressive – Inusah Fuseini

General News of Friday, 19 November 2021

Source: atinkaonline.com

Inusah Fuseini, a former Member of Parliament for Tamale Central and former Minister for Roads & Highways, says the decision by government to abolish road tolls is retrogressive.



Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori Atta, yesterday announced that government has abolished all road tolls.



According to him, the directive takes effect as soon as the budget is approved.



Presenting the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of government on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday 17th November 2021, Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori Atta mentioned that a new levy will be imposed to make the toll-paying more universal.



He mentioned that over the years, the tolling points have become unhealthy market centres, led to heavy traffic on our roads.



He added that the toll booths have also lengthened travel time from one place to another, and impacted negatively on productivity.



“Over the years, the tolling points have become unhealthy market centres, led to heavy traffic on our roads, lengthened travel time from one place to another, and impacted negatively on productivity. Government has abolished all tolls on public roads and bridges. This takes effect immediately the Budget is approved. The toll collection personnel will be reassigned.”



“A new levy will be imposed to make the toll paying more universal. The congestion generated at the tolling points, besides creating these inconveniences, also leads to pollution in and around those vicinities,” Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori Atta told Parliament.



Commenting on the new development, the former Minister for Roads & Highways, Inusah Fuseini stated that abolishing road toll could be problematic for government.



According to the former lawmaker, the toll system was fair in that only persons who used the roads paid for its maintenance which defies the law of equity.



“Government’s decision to abolish road tolls is retrogressive and not progressive. The road toll is paid according to the number of kilometers you travel on the road. The road system was in line with the fair and equity law in the sense that if you do not use the road, you will not pay the toll. Asking everyone to pay taxes meant for road maintenance even though they do not use the road is not fair”, Inusah Fuseini told Kaakyire Ofori Ayim.