Decision on Adwoa Safo's seat in limbo as Speaker suspends ruling

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin has suspended his ruling on the fate of the Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya Constituency, Sarah Adwoa Safo.



The speaker, ahead of parliament’s recess, was expected to deliver a final ruling on the matter of the MP who was referred to the Privileges Committee for absenting herself for more than 15 sittings of the house without permission.



The committee by a majority decision had recommended a declaration of Adwoa Safo’s seat as vacant paving way for a by-election in Dome Kwabenya.



However, during the house' debate on Thursday, the majority and minority side took diverging views on what should become the fate of the absentee MP.



Whereas the majority led by Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu called for a declaration of Adwoa Safo’s seat as vacant, the minority led by Haruna Iddrisu argued otherwise.



After listening to strong arguments from both sides advancing their positions, the speaker asked for a two-minute break to consult on what will be his final decision.



The speaker resumed his seat some few minutes and announced saying, “the old lady has given me an advice and I think that advice is correct because the issue raised by the majority leader is both of substantive and procedural law, and I need time to submit to this house a reasoned-written ruling. I cannot in the haste of today give you the ruling in the circumstance I will urge this house for us to call it a day and on return, I will deliver the written ruling.”



He then proceeded to adjourn the house for its recess after giving room for the majority and minority leadership to deliver their closing remarks.



