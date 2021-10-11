Deciding on anti-LGBTQ+ bill won't be an easy task - Majority Leader

Politics of Monday, 11 October 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu says deciding on the anti-LGBTQ+ bill before parliament will not be an easy task as most people think.



He told NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie', that the bill will “go through a long” process before a decision will be made.



“We’ll go through the bill clause by clause, sentence by sentence during the consideration stage of the process . . . there will be a break for another deliberation,” Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said.



Discussion of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill has been keen in recent times after a private members bill was put before parliament to push for the criminalization of LGBTQ+ activities.



About the bill



A team of 8 MPs led by Samuel Nartey George have jointly submitted a private bill to push for the criminalization of LGBTQI+ activities in the country.



The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021 was laid in the House on Monday, August 2 and read for the first time.



They want the promotion, advocacy, funding, and acts of homosexuality to be criminalized in the country.



Meanwhile, 18 prominent people have rejected the proposed anti-gay bill in parliament.



In their view, the bill violates almost all the key fundamental freedoms guaranteed under the constitution.