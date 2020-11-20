Politics of Friday, 20 November 2020

Source: 3 News

Dec Polls: NPP intends to use land guards to intimidate voters – Sam George

Samuel Nartey George, Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram constituency Samuel Nartey George has accused the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) of plotting to use land guards to create chaos in some constituencies including Ningo Prampram.



According to him, the NPP wants to use all manner of means to snatch his seat but such move, he said will not work.



Sam George said these during the 3FM constituency debate on Friday 20th of November.



He said ”there is a gentleman who is recruiting land guards to come in and create chaos on Election Day. He sees himself as the head of security for the NPP candidate.

“I am a law-abiding but what I and my people will not tolerate is anybody using the state and illegal means to subvert the will of the people in Ningo Prampram,” he said.



The Ningo-Prampram constituency is one of the flashpoints listed by the Electoral Commission for electoral violence.



The NPP’s parliamentary candidate Alex Martey was not at the event.



He refused to honour the invitation of the organizers who tried their possible best to get him to appear at the event.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.