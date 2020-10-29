Politics of Thursday, 29 October 2020

Source: Class FM

Dec Polls: NDC likely to win more parliamentary seats – Franklin Cudjoe

President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe

President of IMANI-Africa Franklin Cudjoe has said the main opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) appears well fortified to win more parliamentary seats in the December general elections than the ruling NPP.



Per the current data, Cudjoe intimated the NPP on the other hand is putting in more energy to have President Akufo-Addo cut through the high stakes Presidential race.



“Looking at current data. The NDC seems to have a strategy for winning more seats and the NPP seems focused on getting Nana Addo re-elected,” Cudjoe said in a Facebook post on Thursday.



Voters in Ghana will decide on December, 07 whether Akufo-Addo remains in the Jubilee House for another four-year term.



The largest opposition Presidential candidate says he’s on a rescue mission to deliver Ghanaians from the stark hardship and poor governance of the Akufo-Addo administration, whereas the President is bidding for four more years to do more for Ghanaians.



In the previous election, the then opposition candidate, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, had an unassailable lead over incumbent Mahama in the Presidential elections.



Akufo-Addo defeated Mahama by 53.8 percent to 44.4 percent.





