Death toll in Ashanti floods up to four, one still missing

Regional News of Friday, 1 October 2021

Source: GNA

The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) has confirmed four people dead, with one still missing, in the recent downpour, which left many areas in the Ashanti Region flooded.



Those dead comprise two minors - Osei Baffour, nine, a resident of Sokoban, and Kwame Poku, nine, also a resident of Ahenema-Kokoben.



The rest are Benjamin Osei-Bonsu, 24, and another person identified only as Morckey, believed to be in his twenties.



Mr. Kwabena Nsenkyire, the Regional NADMO Coordinator, briefing the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kumasi, said his outfit had also mounted intensive search for a fifth missing person, who drowned in the River Aboabo, which passes through Anyinam and Ahenema-Kokoben.



The deceased persons were reportedly swept away as some areas in the Region flooded on Monday evening (September 27), following a heavy downpour.



According to the NADMO Coordinator, the dead persons got drowned by the heavy current in the flooded areas, saying their mortal remains had since been deposited at the morgue for autopsy.



He said the disaster management body was still counting the cost left in the wake of the tragedy.