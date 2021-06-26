Death toll in Ashanti floods increases

Regional News of Saturday, 26 June 2021

Source: GNA

At least four people have been confirmed dead after two days of heavy rainfall in the Ashanti Region.



The latest of the deaths involved a 70-year-old man, Mr. Bernard Sarpong, who was swept away in Thursday’s rainstorm at Sokoban-Ampabame in the Atwima-Kwanwoma District.



The other deceased persons are one-year-old Awal Mohammed, Seidu Mohammed, and a yet to be identified, middle-aged woman.



Mr. Kwabena Nsenkyire, the Regional Coordinator of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), briefing the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kumasi, said hundreds of people were displaced by the floods.



Property estimated at several thousands of Ghana Cedis were lost and some structures submerged.



The worst affected communities include Abuakwa-Manhyia, Sawaba, Kejetia, Atafoa, Sewua, Prabon, Atonsu, Santasi, Patasi, Danyame, Atasemanso, amongst others.



The Regional NADMO Coordinator advised the people to take adequate safety measures for their protection since meteorologists had warned of more rains in the days ahead.



The disaster management body is currently mobilizing relief items to assist the affected people.