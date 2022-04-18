Death spoils, 'makes nonsense of everything' – Bishop Heward-Mills on death of son, David

General News of Monday, 18 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

David Heward-Mills dies in US



Bishop Dag Heward-Mills reacts via an Easter Sunday sermon



Colleague preachers commiserate with Bishop Heward-Mills



One of Ghana’s most celebrated charismatic preachers, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills has spoken about how he is personally taking the death of his son, David.



During an Easter Sunday sermon titled ‘The grave is not the end,’ the Evangelist spoke publicly for the first time about the death of his 31-year-olf-first son.



He stressed the role of death in “destroying our lives for years,” before adding how he phenomenon destroys everything even though as humans, we wish it further and further away.



“Death has been destroying our lives for years, amen. Death spoils everything. Death spoils everything. My son David just passed away. It spoils everything.



“You ask me am I sad? If you had a son who died, will you be sad? You should ask yourself that question. It [spoils everything. It brings a funny environment and it makes nonsense of everything. We always try to wish it further and further away but that is how it is,” he told his congregants.



Background: Death of David Heward-Mills



Dr. Heward-Mills passed on in the United States after a short illness.



The deceased was as a resident physician at Prisma Health, Columbia, for almost two years. He was a Research Physician at Shriners Hospitals for Children in Galveston.



Members of the church were formally informed of the passing via a circular that read in part: “It is with deep regret and great sorrow that we announce the sudden passing away of David Heward-Mills, after a short illness. David was the first son of our Founder and Presiding Bishop.



“We, also as a church, are heartbroken, however, we stand with our leader and his family and believe that God will comfort and see us through this very difficult season.”



“Please respect their privacy during this difficult time. Funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.”