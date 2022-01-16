Death prophecy: 'Ken Ofori-Atta not out of the woods yet' – Rev. Owusu Bempah

General News of Sunday, 16 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah, the leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministries, has appealed to Ghanaians to continue praying for the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, as some prophecies made on his life in 2020 still hangs around him.



According to Owusu Bempah, following the prophecy, the family of Ofori-Atta took steps to avert his death but there is still some level of uncertainty about his life.



He also highlighted the works done by some prophets to ensure that Ken Ofori-Atta did not die in 2021 as the prophecy indicated.



“God revealed to me that Ken Ofori-Atta was going to die. It was also revealed to my brother, Salifu Amoako. We prayed for him. We met some people and prayed for him so he is still alive. We need to continue praying for him, it’s not over yet. We met his family and showed what should be done. That is why he is still alive. We’ve not said this anywhere,” he said.



Rev Owusu Bempah was speaking on the role prophets play in the running of the country.



He disclosed that prophets have an integral role to play in the governance of the country and attempts by some persons to gag prophets should be condemned.



Rev Owusu Bempah criticized Cardinal Appiah Turkson for his comment on prophecies and some churches.



“If we all believe in the Bible then we must believe in prophecies. With all due respect to the catholic priest, I don’t think he understands prophecies. He spoke from ignorant perspective. If Samuel was a Ghanaian, we would have said that he was dabbling in politics but Samuel was doing the work of God.



“Cars cause fear and panic more than anything but we still sit in them. I want to that priest to be careful. If you don’t know something, don’t talk about it. How can you know that someone is a bad boy? Who knows, maybe in the face God, that priest is also a bad boy. Only God can condemn human beings.



“There is nothing wrong with correcting someone when he errs but I don’t like it when pastors publicly reprimand each other. If a fellow pastor makes a mistake, you can call him and speak to him but don’t go public with it. Call me and let’s address it. If you say someone is a bad boy, how did you know? What shows that you are also not a bad boy? No one is perfect,” he said.



