Death prophecies are better than any other prophecies - Nigel Gaisie

Founder and Leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie has said that it is important for people to appreciate death prophecies as these are better than other prophecies.



He explained that prophecies concerning the death of others are proof that God reveals to redeem.



Speaking to host Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show aired on e.TV Ghana and Happy 98.9FM, he stated: "Death prophecy is better than any prophecy. I pray the country and the media will give the chance for a prophet with an excellent track record to explain this better. Jesus himself prophesied his death at Matthew 16:21 and said he will rise in three days.



It is a good thing for a prophet to prophesy death. This is because the word of God came to redeem. He [God] reveals to redeem.”



Nigel Gaisie added that it will be “cancerous” for anyone to describe death prophecies as doom prophecies.



Ahead of 31st December church services last year, the police cautioned the general public especially religious leaders over doomed prophecies on 31st Night.



“We want to caution that under Ghanaian law, it is a crime for a person to publish or reproduce a statement, rumor or report which is likely to cause fear and alarm to the public or to disturb the public peace, where that person has no evidence to prove that the statement, rumor or report is true,” part of the statement by the Police read.



Following this directive, it seems prophet Nigel Gaisie adopted a strategy to deliver his prophecies about Ghana without directly referring to the country.



Before he delivered his prophetic utterances, he made a disclaimer that all his prophesies were about a certain Umofia and not Ghana.



However, many could not dismiss the similarities between the details of Umofia and Ghana.



For example, he prophesied the second special prosecutor of Umofia will resign from his position just like his predecessor.