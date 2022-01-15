Death, fights hovering around parliament – Owusu Bempah explains 31st night Prophecy

General News of Saturday, 15 January 2022

The General Overseer of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Reverend Owusu Bempah, has offered an explanation to the prophecy he made on the eve January 1, 2022 concerning Ghana’s Parliament.



Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah revealed in the prophecy that he saw two candlesticks battling out with one quenching the other.



In an explanation on Okay FM, Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah said that death was hovering around parliament.



He also noted that Ghanaians will witness bigger scuffles in parliament than what have happened so far.



He urged Ghanaians to pray for parliament to avert the death as well as the fight that he believes will court Ghana international shame.



“Death is hanging around Parliament. The two candlesticks I saw are symbolic. God speaks in symbols. The candlesticks represent people’s life. We need to pray to avert that from happening. We must also pray for Parliament because things are not okay.



“It’s not due to any competition among the prophets, I’m just stating what it is. God has revealed it to me. If we are not careful there will be a bigger fight in Parliament. I saw death so we need to pray to avert that,” he said.



Reverend Owusu Bempah was responding to calls by Cardinal Peter Kodwo Appiah Turkson for the Inspector General of Police to continue the crackdown on supposed prophets.



He protested that the respected Catholic priest is oblivious of the prophetic operations as that is not his area of expertise.



He urged the Dr George Akuffo Dampare to be cautious of his onslaught on men of God as that could incur the wrath of God.



