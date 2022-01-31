Dean of UHAS implicated in alleged rape of student in her menses

General News of Monday, 31 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr. Kwabena Duedu arrested for rape



UHAS demotes Dean of Students for sexual harassment



Drama ensues over arrest of UHAS Dean of Students



The Dean of Students at the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), Ho, has allegedly been asked to step down while investigations into a case of rape levelled against him proceeds.



Dr. Kwabena Obeng Duedu is reported to have allegedly lured a 22-year-old student into a hotel room and forced himself on her even though she was in her menses.



According to a report by The Chronicle newspaper, the lady (unnamed) has since been asked to undergo psychological evaluation upon recommendation by the Sexual Harassment Committee of the school.



It added that this is to help the lady regain her psychological well-being in a suitable institution of her choice with the costs of her medical procedures to be borne by the Dean of Students.



How did it happen?



On Thursday, October 28, 2021, the female student travelled to the UHAS campus at Ho to secure recommendation letters to meet the requirements to apply for a post-graduate degree.



It was there she met Dr Kwabena Duedu, who helped her out and later took her contact details for onward communication.



The report added that the senior lecturer called the 22-year-old in the evening to ask about her whereabouts, only to be told that she was preparing to return home to Tema.



The lady explained her frustrations at getting a vehicle at the State Transport Company (STC) terminal to the former Dean and how she planned on sleeping at a guest house until the morning.



Dr Duedu then asked her to wait for him at the terminal and then took her to a guest house where he had already made reservations for her in his name even though the lady had enough money to pay for it herself.



She then cancelled that reservation and made a new one in her name.



When she was done, the lecturer followed her into her room, and it was there he forced himself on her, The Chronicle reported.



The lady returned to Tema the following day but kept all that happened to herself until she could no longer contain it, so she confided in an auntie who advised her to file a formal complaint with the University.



She heeded the advice and wrote a letter addressed to the UHAS management titled, "A SEXUAL HARASSMENT COMPLAINT, DR KWABENA OBENG DUEDU."



The letter read:



"Kwabena Obeng Duedu who coerced me and had sex with me when I hadn't consented to do so on Thursday when I came for two recommendation letters from the school in order to meet the application requirements to apply for a post-graduate degree programme.



I believed he used cunning means to seduce me and coerced me and get me to have sex with him without my consent. I hope to get the necessary redress to this issue and I am counting on your cooperation."



TWI NEWS



Implication of Dr Kwabena Duedu:



The report also stated that after finding Dr Duedu implicated in the case, it was recommended that he be taken off the position as Dean of Students, while he has been barred from ever holding any management position in the University.



Dr Kwabena Duedu, who was being groomed to take up the position of the Pro Vice-Chancellor of the school, has now been asked to sign a bond of good behaviour.



After investigations into the incident by the Prof. Ernestina Safoa Donkor-led committee, the school wrote to the lady to inform her that Dr Duedu had been found guilty.



"Your complaint regarding the above subject refers. The University on receipt of your email referred the matter to the Sexual Harassment Committee for investigation.



"The committee has completed its work and forwarded its findings and recommendations to the Vice-Chancellor.



"The Committee established that Dr Kwabena Obeng Duedu (Dead of Students) violated Section 2.2 and 2.6 of the UHAS Sexual Harassment Policy as captured in the Students Handbook 2021 and rerecommended sanctions. The Vice-Chancellor has upheld the findings and recommendations and has sanctioned the defendant accordingly," it said.



IGP’s intervention:



The report added that when the victim realized the lukewarm approach into the matter by the Ho office of the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit, she made the report again at Tema.



Dr Duedu was arrested, but drama ensued when a police officer intervened, refusing to allow the patrol team to send the suspect to the station for interrogation.



Displeased with the way things were turning out, the 22-year-old victim managed to get through to the Inspector General of Police, COP Dr George Akuffo Dampare, who promptly got the suspect re-arrested and sent to the headquarters of DOVVSU.



The case is still under investigation, the paper added.