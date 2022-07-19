Dean of PMs congratulates winners in NPP national executives election

General News of Tuesday, 19 July 2022

Source: Richard Asamoah

The National Dean of Presiding Members, Hon. Joseph Korto, is congratulating all those who participated in the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s just ended national executive elections and emerged victorious.



In a short congratulatory message, Hon. Korto, who is also the Greater Accra regional Dean of Presiding Members and the Presiding Member of The Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA), said the outcomes are an expression of confidence in the winners.



“The ruling party of our country is entrusting the next four years into your hands as the drivers of its affairs. That is something that takes some outstanding qualifications to achieve. And so I offer all of you my congratulations, on my own behalf and on behalf of Presiding Members across the country,” he wrote.



On Sunday, the NPP concluded its national executive polls after nearly 24 hours of a highly contested election involving over 6,000 delegates and 45 aspirants.



At the end of polls, the party elected a batch of mostly new national executives to steer the affairs of the party for the next four years in their quest to ‘break the 8’.



Mr. Stephen Ayensu Ntim was elected as National Chairman to take over from Freddie Blay, Vice Chairmen-elect are Danquah Smith Buttey, Rita Asobayire- 2nd Vice Chair, Alhaji Masawuud – 3rd Vice Chairman

Mr. Justin Frimpong Koduah is the new General Secretary-elect to replace John Boadu, Henry Nana Boakye- National Organiser, and Kate Gyamfua-National Women Organiser.

Also, the newly elected National Nasara Coordinator for the party is Mr. Abdul Aziz Haruna Futah, while the new National Youth Organiser is Salam Mohammed Mustafa. Dr Charles Dwamena, Treasurer.



“I will also say that this win is a win for Ghana’s beautiful democracy because of the peaceful nature of the polls. I believe all Ghanaians will take pride in the maturity that our country’s ruling party demonstrated in its latest national executives’ election,” Hon. Korto said.



Meanwhile, he said the congratulations are in order for all those who lost as well because in participating, they helped enhance democracy within the NPP and by extension Ghana as a whole.



“I wish all those who were not successful better luck next time. You are not losers but worthy competitors who helped your party to decide on the character of its leadership for the next four years,” Hon. Joseph Korto wrote.