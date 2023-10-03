Deal with the hooliganism at Upper West Akyem – E/R NDC to IGP

General News of Tuesday, 3 October 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Eastern Regional has called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare to deal with the insecurity at Upper West Akyem registration center.



According to the NDC, the NPP constituency chairman of Upper West Akyem, Nana Adei Obuobi has brought hooligans to cause mayhem and intimidate the Electoral Commission (EC) officials and innocent registrants by firing gun shots.



“We call on the IGP and the Regional Commander to beef up security at Adeiso to help avert any unforeseen circumstances. We are also calling on Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panyin, to call his men to order.



“We wish to assure our strong and spirited branch and Constituency Executives that we are ready to support them any day, any time in as much as they continue to insist on the right things to be done,” the NDC Eastern Regional Secretary, Jamal Konneh disclosed in a press release dated October 1, 2023.



He continued: “We as a party believe in the democratic processes but we will and can never cower to submission to any entity. The NPP should advise themselves and think twice if this is the approach they will employ going into 2024, because they do not have a monopoly over violence.”