Deal with the economy, don't turn into an IT man - John Jinapor challenges Bawumia

John Jinapor, the Ranking Member on the Mines and Energy Committee in Parliament,has taken a swipe at Vice President Bawumia, accusing him of neglecting his core duty of managing the economy.



John Jimapor dismissed Bawumia's claims of competence in the IT sector, emphasizing that the Vice President should focus on addressing the pressing economic challenges facing the national he is the head of the economic management team.



During a debate on the 2024 budget on November 21, Jinapor expressed his concerns over Vice President Bawumia's apparent diversion from economic issues to information technology.



He asserted, "The head of the economic management team, we are not personalizing him(Bawumia) at all, we are dealing with his competence. He has proven that he cannot handle this economic [situation], that is his core duty. Now he wants to turn himself into an IT man and talk about IT."





Parliament commenced discussions on the 2024 Budget Statement and Economic Policy on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.



To encourage widespread participation in the debate, specific time allotments have been proposed: 20 minutes for the seconder and Ranking Members of the Finance Committee, 15 minutes for other committee members, and 10 minutes for all other Members of Parliament (MPs).



The debate will be organized around various sectors, including governance, security, public safety, finance, economy, energy, infrastructure, social sectors, local governance, youth, sports, tourism, and culture.



The proposed timetable outlines discussions on finance, agriculture, trade, and industry for Tuesday. Wednesday's focus will be on communications, energy, roads, works and housing, sanitation, and environment. Thursday's agenda includes education, health, employment, youth and sports, tourism, culture, and chieftaincy.



On Friday, the debate will center around governance, encompassing local government, the judiciary, defense, interior, the Electoral Commission, National Commission for Civil Education, and the Commission on Human Rights and Administration of Justice.







