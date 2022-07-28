Deal with structural deficiencies within Police service – Toobu tells Dampare

General News of Thursday, 28 July 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Member of Parliament for Wa West, Peter Toobu has advised the Ghana Police Service to deal with issues that may cause structural irregularities within the service.



His comment comes on the back of the viral video of some officers who were seen exchanging words by the roadside in the Ashanti region.



According to the MP, the video exposes some structural issues within the Police adding that the Police administration must answer some questions “apart from the fact that these two people have demonstrated quite an embarrassment in the public space.”



“The video that we saw was the beginning of the incident. We don’t know how it started, we have no idea. It is just that part we are watching and that part alone, in fact, it’s an embarrassment to everybody who is wearing the police uniform.



“People are taking it seriously because everybody watching it will say if this is what the Corporal can do to a senior officer what else can’t he do to a civilian? That is the question many people are asking,” the member of the Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament told Starr News.



He continued: “The other side is if a senior officer can be seen powerless in front of a Corporal who is armed, what is the system doing about such a thing? So we need to look at structural issues. Is the Commander aware that they are to ensure that his District remains very peaceful?”



The Wa West MP also said the Police administration as part of investigations into the matter must also probe the relationship between the District Commander and FPU Commander in managing officers who are operating within the Ofoase District.



Meanwhile, the Police Administration in a statement dated July 26, 2022, indicated that they have commenced investigations into the incident.



“The police have taken note of a viral video in which some Police Officers are seen exchanging words, and we wish to state that this incident occurred in the morning of 20th July 2022 and investigation commenced into it that very day,” the Director, Public Affairs, Chief Superintendent, Grace Ansah-Akrofi narrated.



She further added that the public should be assured the internal disciplinary process of the service will be applied in dealing with the incident.