General News of Wednesday, 15 June 2022

Deal with ministers & deputies who are yet to declare assets- CHRAJ petitioned

Five Ghanaian citizens have petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) with a request for ministers and deputies who have not declared their assets to be penalized.

The five believe the failure on the part of the ministers and deputies is n breach of Article 286 of the 1992 Constitution.

The five are Nicholas Opoku, Lolan Sagoe-Moses, Crystal Selorm Amudzi, Francis Boye, and Elias Ashkur.

They are asking CHRAJ to:

Open investigations into:


a. the failures of public officers to declare their assets; and

b. whether the failure of the above-mentioned public officials to declare their assets amounts to a breach of the oaths of office they swore to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution” as mandated by Article 286 (7) and the Second Schedule of the Constitution;

Take appropriate action against the defaulting public officers pursuant to CHRAJ’s mandate in Article 287 of the Constitution, including but not limited to:

a. directing each of the defaulting public officers to promptly declare their assets to the Auditor-General; and

b. initiating legal actions at the courts against the defaulting public officers to compel them to promptly declare their assets to the Auditor-General or have them sanctioned for default, pursuant to CHRAJ’s mandate under Section 9 of Act 456.

Article 286 of the Constitution and Section 1 of Act 550 place an obligation on public officers to submit a written declaration of all property or assets owned by, or liabilities owed by them, directly or indirectly, to the Auditor-General, (i) before taking office, (ii) at the end of every four years, and (iii) at the end of their term of office.

