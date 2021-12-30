Deal drastically with people caught in corruption web - Dr. Zanetor Rawlings

General News of Thursday, 30 December 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The MP for Klottey Korley, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings has expressed the need for people caught in the web of corruption to be drastically dealt with.



She said the government must stop paying lip-service to the issue of sleaze as if it is taking a toll on the fabrics of the economy.



Dr. Zanetor Rawlings was speaking at a Symposium in Accra to mark the 40th Anniversary of the 31st December Revolution.



She said the 31st December Revolution was not a military dictatorship as it brought people from all walks of life on board. The MP called on Cadres of the 31st December Revolution to help restore the mantra of probity, accountability and social justice.



A Cadre of the June 4 Movement, Eric Bortey said as promised by the main Architect of the 31st December Revolution, that event brought an end to all Coups in the country. He called on the Cadres to endeavor to protect the legacy of the revolution.



A Vice-Chairman of the NDC Kofi Attoh chaired the function.



The MP for Krowor, Agnes Naa Momo Lartey commended the erstwhile PNDC government for promulgating PNDC Law 110 which she said brought peace to women.



She said women empowerment began with the 31st December Revolution and urged critics of the revolution to appreciate that.



Former General Secretary of the NDC, Alhaji HuuduYahaya, said any country that does not honour its heroes is not worth dying.



He paid glowing tribute to all fallen heroes of the party. Present at the symposium was the 2020 Running Mate of the NDC, Professor Jane Nana Opoku Agyeman.