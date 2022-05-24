Dead men don't talk but truth will prevail with time - Sir John's aide mourns

General News of Tuesday, 24 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Charles Owusu, a one-time aide to the late Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, alias Sir John, has lamented the manner in which his former boss is being dragged even in death.



Owusu insists that even though Sir John is not alive to defend himself, we would never abandon his former boss amid a row over the contents of his last will and testament.



In his first comment since the news of Sir John's will went viral on Sunday, May 22, Charles Owusu said on Accra-based Asempa FM that he was not in a hurry to comment on the issues relative to Sir John's ownership or otherwise of lands in the Achimota Forest enclave.



“I will not talk much, but I don’t think matters would have been handled this way if he was still alive.



"The public will also not be making these disrespectful comments. Dead men tell no tales. Sir John can’t clarify issues, no wonder people are speaking without basis”, Charles Owusu stressed.



There has been outrage on social media since contents of the purported will was released by a media outlet.



The outrage largely stemmed from claims that the deceased had willed portions of land he owned at the Achimota Forest enclave to specific family members.



The will also disclosed that the former Forestry Commission CEO also acquired lands at Ramsar area in Sakumono in Accra and willed same to a relation.



“He served the country and party while he was alive. But the truth will certainly prevail. So the investigations should be allowed to go through. It’s two years since his passing and it’s really worrying that he is being dragged.”



“I am awaiting the findings to be presented by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources. Ghanaians should be patient for the findings to be made public. How can the dead defend himself? Only time will tell,” he added.