Dead body of unidentified man found at Wa East

Regional News of Monday, 7 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Upper West Region



The body of an unidentified adult male has been found at a location between Jeyiri and Kulkpong communities in the Wa East District of the Upper West Region, the Regional Police Command has said.



According to the Head of the Public Affairs Unit of the outfit, Chief Inspector Gideon Ohene Boateng, the body was found under a bridge lying motionless by one Mr. Iddrisu Ali, a Unit Committee member of the Jeyiri community, with one other person Tuesday, March 1.



They were said to have immediately reported the incident to the Bulenga Police, according to him.



"On Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at about 4:10 pm, Mr. Iddrisu Ali a Unit Committee member of the Jeyiri Community, in the company of one other man reported to the Bulenga Police that on the same day, at about 2:00 pm they spotted the said male adult, motionless in the bush under a bridge. The two led the Police to the scene where the Police realised the report was true," Chief Inspector Boateng stated.



He indicated that the Police did not detect any foul play after having duly inspected the body of the man which was lying in a supine position.



"The body was in a supine position and was duly inspected by the Police but no foul play was detected," he noted.



He furthered that, "The body was conveyed to the Regional Hospital - Wa, where it was pronounced dead by the Medical Doctor on duty and was deposited at the same hospital's mortuary whilst investigation is underway."



The Police, therefore, called on those living in the surrounding communities with a relative that fit the exactly given descriptions missing, to check with the station officers of the Bulenga and Funsi Police stations for the next line of action.



The Police said the deceased is dark in complexion and may stand at about 5 feet 7 inches tall.



Items reportedly found with the deceased included: a handbag containing a knife, a pair of trousers, broken clay pot, round neck 'T-shirt, tracksuit, rubber sandals, 2 lace shirts, and Ten Ghana cedis (GHC10).