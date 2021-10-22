De-commissioning and re-engineering of Kpone landfill, 85 percent complete - Dr Agyepong

General News of Friday, 22 October 2021

Source: GNA

The de-commissioning and re-engineering of the Kpone landfill site in the Greater Accra Region are 85 percent complete, according to Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, Executive Chairman, Jospong Group.



He said every stage of the project had been completed with great regards to landscape rehabilitation which focused on stabilizing the physical condition of the land such that the final soil profile would be compact.



Dr Agyepong made this known on Thursday on the sidelines of the inspection of the area by President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo.



He said the Kpone landfill was commissioned in the year 2008, and in 2020, the landfill became deplorable with amassed refuse from Accra.



He said the strong smell emanating from the landfill affected residents and aquatic life around, and became a huge problem to authorities and government, with a fire outbreak that engulfed the site posing a disastrous threat to humans.



Dr Agyepong said the contract was awarded to Zoomlion by the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources in 2020 to decommission and reengineer the site.



He said so far the site had gone through various processes including decommissioning, laying of ClosureTurf, and landfill leachate capturing and treatment, adding that the final stage would be artificial regeneration of the site by the employment of a synthetic turf system.



Earlier the President commissioned phase two of the Accra Compost and Recycling Plant (ACARP), a subsidiary of the company, at Adjen Kotoku in the Ga West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.