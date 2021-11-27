Days of using students for labour work over – Teachers told

General News of Saturday, 27 November 2021

9 students recently drowned at Saboba



Their headteacher had engaged over 30 students to work on his farm



They were returning from the farm when the mishap happened



Leader of Hope Generation Ministry International, Prophet Eric Amponsah popularly known as Computer Man has cautioned teachers against using their students for manual labour.



According to the church leader, teachers must desist from seeing their students as a cheap source of labour adding that such days are over.



He established that such acts are punishable by law.



“In this age and where the world has gotten to, if a teacher does that he is most likely to be jailed,” he emphasized in an interview.



Computer Man’s comments are on the back of recent reports that some 9 students at Saboba in the Northern Region drowned in the Oti River.



The victims were among some 31 students of Saint Charles Lwanga Junior High School who encountered a storm whiles returning from their head teacher’s farm.



The boat which transported the students capsized leading to the death of 9 while some others survived the accident by swimming to safety.



Tackling the head teacher who demanded the services of the students, Computer Man said in an interview with Oman Channel that he (the head teacher) was solely to blame for the deaths.



“I might also drown myself if I were to be in his position. Because I see no way out for him, he is likely to go to jail.



However, the headmaster, Emmanuel Changer is currently standing trial for manslaughter for the incident that occurred on November 12, 2021.



