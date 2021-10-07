Daylight Robberies: Police strategies not deterrent enough – Security Expert

General News of Thursday, 7 October 2021

Security Expert, Samuel Owusu, has asserted that daylight robberies in the country continue to increase because police strategies are not powerful enough to discourage people from engaging in crime.



He observes that the police on many occasions have assured the populace of fighting crime through certain strategies. However, these strategies have provided no results.



He made this submission during an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show aired on e.TV Ghana and Happy 98.9FM.



“The police always tell us they are mapping out strategies to be able to control these criminals but I am sure that the strategies are not deterrent enough that is why we see a lot of crimes. One thing lacking is that the country has not thought of a very stringent crime-fighting policy that is deterring so that criminals will know that crime is a no-go area.”



Supporting his point, the security expert pointed out that many criminals have employed the use of motorcycles because they have realized they can easily escape from the police.



“When criminals are aware that the punishment for their actions is severe, their minds are conscientized so they won’t even attempt to commit the crime. That is one way of fighting crime; putting out stringent measures,” he stressed.



Recent in the news is the daylight robbery that happened in Cape Coast yesterday. Four armed robbers attacked and shot a man at Coronation Street in the Cape Coast Metropolis of the Central Region.



Accounts have it that the victim had just withdrawn an unspecified amount of money from the bank to purchase something from the market.



However, upon reaching a mattress depot, the robbers on two motorbikes crossed him and asked him to surrender the money which had been kept in a rubber bag.



The gang subsequently shot their victim in the leg and bolted with the money.