David Oscar features on Bob Marley's 77th earthstrong celebration

Music of Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Source: Jemima Asante, Contributor

David Oscar takes Ghana international as he featured in Bob Marley's 77th Earthstrong Celebration on February 6, 2022.



The sensational Ghanaian reggae artiste, beat hundreds of talented artistes to earn a slot on the annual event in Jamaica.



David Oscar's impeccable acapella version of Bob Marley's 'Rat-Race' was shortlisted to be incorporated into a mashup which was aired on Tuff Gong TV.



His flawless rendition of Bob Marley classic "Rat-Race" was not only soothing to the ears, but strongly re-echoed a meaning lost to many Africans due to the fast eroding cultural essence resulting from neo colonisation.



David Oscar is known for many hit tracks including We are the Light ft Shasha Marley, Never Give Up ft Epixode, Get There One Day ft Afriyie Wutah, Nyame wo Mu, and most recently "Allow Me".



