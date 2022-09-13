David Oppong is now caretaker GES Director as Mary Owusu Afriyie retires

General News of Tuesday, 13 September 2022

Source: dailymailgh.com

Mr. David Oppong, the Metro Director of Education in Kumasi has been appointed to act as the Ashanti Regional Director of the Ghana Education Service (GES), effective September 5.



Mary Owusu Afriyie handed over her duties and responsibilities as the Ashanti Regional Education Director to him as she proceeds on her “compulsory retirement” after her loyalists failed to lobby for another extension of her contract, sources say.



The development comes against the backdrop of calls by individuals and pressure groups on the Ghana Education Service (GES) to get Ms. Owusu Afriyie, to go on retirement.



A former District Chief Executive for Atwima Nwabiagya under the John Mahama regime, Nana Asare Bediako who led this charge describes Ms. Owusu Afriyie as incompetent.



“The Ashanti Regional Director of Education, by now should have gone on pension, she is overage. She’s passed her retirement age. My understanding is that she has applied for an extension despite being overage. She is not the only person who can serve Ghana and Asanteman. Some people have the energy to do the work very well. So she needs to go on by force retirement”, Obama, as he is affectionately called told Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM.



Sources also reveal to dailymailgh.com that a decision has been reached by the Governing Council to replace all retired officers with new regional directors, in an acting capacity for the interim whiles GES initiates steps to appoint permanent regional directors.