David Asante Boateng warns against political merchants in NPP, calls for support for Bawumia 

Politics of Thursday, 31 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Managing Director of the Ghana Publishing Company, Mr. David Asante Boateng has cautioned against the influence of political merchants within the New Patriotic Party. Highlighting the results of recent special delegates elections of the Party on Ekosiisen on Asempa FM, Mr. Asante Boateng underscored the significance of supporting a unified front for the 2024 elections.



With a firm belief in Bawumia's leadership capabilities, he urged those contesting against him to prioritize the party's interests over personal ambitions and come together to ensure the success of the NPP at the 2024 polls.



According to him, if the result of the special delegates election is anything to go by, all other flagbearer aspirants should throw in the towel and support the candidacy of the Vice President, Dr. Bawumia.



"We respect the political processes, we respect the democratic principles. But what will be the recommendation of the NEC of the NPP for the two clashing individuals gearing up for a run-off? Even at the party head office, Dr. Bawumia won convincingly. What does this say? It is okay to give up in politics so we should not consider what the NDC is saying. We love the party but until we win the 2024 election to get the mandate and power to govern, all our good intentions cannot manifest," Mr. Asante Boateng said.



The New Patriotic Party on August 26 gathered some 958 delegates nationwide to vote for five presidential candidates ahead of their Presidential Primaries in November.



The ten presidential aspirants who contested for supremacy are Mr. Kennedy Agyapong, Mr. Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Mr. Joe Ghartey, Mr. Kwadwo Poku, and Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto.



The rest are Mr Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, Francis Addai Nimoh, Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku, Mr Boakye Kyeremanteng Agyarko, and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.



Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia secured 629 votes (68.15%) of the total votes cast.



He was followed by Kennedy Agyapong who had 132 votes (14.30%). On the third and fourth positions were: Alan Kyerematen and Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto with 95 and 36 votes respectively.



Per the NPP constitution, the number of presidential aspirants was to be reduced from 10 to five hence the super delegates conference. Francis Addai-Nimoh and Boakye Agyarko secured 9 votes each and are headed for a run-off on September 2.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



KPE



