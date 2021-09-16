David Adjaye writes for Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential Persons List for 2021

General News of Thursday, 16 September 2021

• Architect David Adjaye has written a piece in honour of two colleague



• His piece was published in the 2021 edition of Time Magazine's Top 100 Most Influential Persons list



• No Ghanaian was listed but Edward Enninful of British Vogue also contributed



Celebrated Ghanaian architect David Adjaye of Adjaye Associates was one of two Ghanaians who played a role in the just-released list of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential Persons for this year.



Though not listed, Adjaye profiled two fellow architects who made the list, Felwine Sarr and Benedicte Savoy – the two are listed together in the category of “Pioneers.”



In his write up, Adjaye celebrates his colleagues for their role in the restitution of African and Asian artworks to their countries of origin citing their work for the French government that culminated in the Sarr-Savoy Report of 2018.



He wrote in part: “As an architect, much of my work is focused on creating these spaces—New Institutions that can decenter the West and return to knowledge systems that were thriving before the colonial project.



“Felwine and Bénédicte created a theoretical basis for that work, a radical call for understanding how restitution can become a tool for restoring lost memories, and from that new constructs can emerge and become new teaching tools within society.”



This year’s edition of the annual list was released on September 15, 2021, and contained personalities such as US president Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump. The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Elon Musk of Tesla, Tim Cook of Apple and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are also listed.



For continental interest, Nigeria’s Ngonzi Okonjo-Iweala, DG of WTO and John Nkengasong, head of the AU’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention are listed. Ugandan-British actor Daniel Kaluuya also makes the list.



What Adjaye wrote about Sarr and Savoy



