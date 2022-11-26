Daughter of alleged Agradaa gold scam victim suffers acid attack

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 26 November 2022

It is reported that a lady who accused former fetish priestess, Nana Agradaa of duping her is suspecting foul play following an acid attack on her daughter.



Maame Sarah some few years ago accused Nana Agradaa, real name Patricia Oduro Koranteng, who is now an evangelist, of allegedly defrauding her of the gold bars given to her by her grandmother.



According to a report by Oman Channel, Sarah's 14-year-old daughter suffered an acid attack recently.



The incident is said to have happened some two months ago at Kumasi Abuakwa where Sarah and her daughter reside.



According to the report, Sarah, who has felt threatened ever since she made the issue public, on the day of the incident, had fetched water for her daughter to take her bath.



But her daughter lost consciousness in the bathroom after inhaling a pungent smell emanating from the bucket.



While falling, the 14-year-old's left hand fell into the water suspected to have contained acid, thereby suffering severe burns, requiring her to be rushed to a hospital.



“Someone poured acid in the water the young girl was going to bath, the good thing is that the girl did not pour it on herself. When she fetched the water to pour on herself, the pail started melting due to the huge acid content and the pungent smell from the water made her drowsy and when she was falling, her hand landed in the water," the presenter said.



A video of the girl receiving treatment at a health facility shows the skin on her affected hand peeled off.



The report by Oman Channel indicates that surgery has been recommended by doctors at the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi to save the right hand of the 14-year-old victim.







