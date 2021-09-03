Danyansah Wiafe Akenteng set for honorary doctorate degree

Regional News of Friday, 3 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The exploits of Dr John Quaye Danyansah Wiafe Akenteng, a renowned herbal practitioner and founder of Natural Way Herbal Clinic in Ghana has attracted the attention of Rectitude International Mission (RIM) and World Diplomatic Federation (WODIF). He has thus been recommended for an Honorary Doctorate Degree.



Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the governing Council at George Fox University in Newberg, OR, USA, will confer the prestigious honour on the herbal practitioner, next month, October at a yet-to-be known venue in Accra.





Chief Executive Chancellor, WODIF, His Meritorious Eminence Dr Christian Kwetey Kweitsu explaining the criteria for his (Wiafe Akenteng) selection, he stated that the herbal practitioner’s practices have scientifically been certified and approved by Food and Drugs Authority and Standard Authority over the years.





Chief Executive Chancellor noted in an interview that “The authenticity of his research formulation makes him outstanding in Ghana and beyond. He has remained as a herbal science Educationist on radio and TV for the past 10 years, and we at Rectitude International Mission (RIM) and World Diplomatic Federation (WODIF) commend you and your hardworking staff.”





He added “Indeed, his scientific herbal research has made him discover quite a lot of plants which were unidentified to the herbal blog, has now taken a height, thereby making many others follow him on his social media handles, by put his intelligence gathering to use.





“This entrenching idea has helped raised many qualified herbal practitioners in Ghana, by tapping into his intelligence on herbal plants.





“Here in Ghana, he has won the heart of the herbal generation, making him an outstanding astute in the herbal clinical service delivery. He has also won himself many awards both locally and internationally.”





He is considered as a celebrated icon and model of transition and transformation in the herbal-health division, having taken the natural way of health delivery to treat patients who have chronic and health intensities to receive unabated healing.





Natural Way Herbal Clinic is a leading health centre in Ghana which has positively impacted the lives of many both home and overseas.