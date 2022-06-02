Dansoman Robbery case: Motor rider and another remanded

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 2 June 2022

Source: GNA

A motor rider who allegedly robbed a 58-year-old woman of her handbag containing two mobile phones and GHS60.00 cash at Dansoman has been remanded into prison custody by an Accra Circuit Court.



Paul Addico, 26, has been charged with robbery.



Yaw Danso, a barber who allegedly bought one of the victim's mobile phones at the cost of GHS400.00, has been charged with dishonestly receiving.



Addico and Danso have pleaded not guilty to the charges.



They are expected to reappear before the Court presided over by Mr Emmanuel Essandoh in two weeks’ time.



Narrating the facts of the case, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Maxwell Oppong said Bernice Naa Adjeley Quaye, a 58-year-old trader was the complainant in the matter. Madam Quaye resides at Kaneshie



ASP Oppong said Addico and Danso resided at Chorkor in Accra.



The Prosecutor said on May 22, this year, the complainant attended church service at International Christina Liberty Centre in Dansoman Exhibition.



Prosecution said after the church service, she decided to visit her parents who lived a few meters away.



While walking to the house at about 3:40pm, Addico who was riding a Royal 125 motorbike bypassed the complainant, went some distance ahead, and turned directly towards the direction of the complainant.



Prosecution said the pillion rider jumped down from the motorbike attacked and snatched the complainant's handbag containing one Samsung Galaxy A23 mobile phone valued at GHS1,700 and a Nokia 101 mobile phone also valued at GHS1,500, two notebooks, a pen, and GHS60.00 cash.



The Prosecutor said Addico waited for his accomplice and after snatching the complainant's bag, they sped off.



Prosecution said luck eluded them when a CCTV Camera captured their nefarious acts.



According to prosecution, on the same day, Addico sold the complainant's Samsung A23 Galaxy mobile phone to Danso at Chorkor for GHS400.



It said on May 23, this year, at about 4:00pm, personnel of the National Police Intelligence Directorate (NPID) supported by a team of Police personnel from Dansoman Division undertook a special operation and the accused persons were arrested.



The Prosecution said the complainant’s Samsung mobile phone was retrieved from Danso.



It said efforts were being made by the Police to arrest the third accomplice (pillion rider).