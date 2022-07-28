Dansoman: Bawumia, Ursula open new block at Tunga Islamic School

Politics of Thursday, 28 July 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia joined the Minister for Communication and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, who is also the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West, to open an ultra-modern new block for the Tunga Islamic School at Dansoman.



This edifice is a project funded by the Zongo Development Fund.



Dr. Bawumia noted that not only has the ZDF implemented a comprehensive development of educational infrastructure in many Zongo communities, but it has also intervened positively by improving water systems, health, and sports facilities, sanitation, bridges, roads, as well as supporting human resource development through skills training and educational grants.



“These obvious interventions by the Fund are commendable efforts aimed at bridging the yawning gap in the educational and developmental fortunes of Zongo communities, vis-a-vis other communities, whose inclusive development initiatives are being driven by other development authorities our government has established, such as Coastal Development Authority, Northern Development Authority, etc,” Dr. Dawumia stated.