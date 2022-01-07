Dangote's company fired me after working for 4 years without salary - Man claims

General News of Friday, 7 January 2022

A former worker at Dangote’s cement company, Jeffery Boateng, has indicated that after sacrificing four years of his time to build the company here in Ghana, he was fired for demanding salary increment.



In a chat with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Jeffrey lamented that together with his college colleagues, they decided to stage a demonstration for the increment of salary. He, however, lost his job instead.



“We held a demonstration just because we were fighting management for the increment of salary. Our salary was very bad and some of my colleagues still complain. About 20 of us were taken off because we were the leaders who started the demonstration.”



“Four years without benefits and even during the last month before the termination, we were not paid. Their reason was that we did not inform the local union and it cost the company a high amount,” he claimed.



The plant engineer added that he did not let that avert his success. He went on to set up a mobile air conditioning business.



According to Jeff, his company was the main plug that fixed ACs for all toll booths in Ghana.



