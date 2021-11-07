Dan Kwaku Yeboah, pastors visit Ken Agyapong in America

General News of Sunday, 7 November 2021

• Son of Kennedy Agyapong has debunked social rumours



• He said is his father is hale and hearty and taking time off in U.S



•Some Ghanaian personalities visited the Assin Central Member of Parliament





There have been rumours circulating on social media about the health status of Ghanaian politician, Kennedy Agyapong.



According to reports, the Assin Central Member of Parliament had been reported to have been struck by an ailment that has rendered him indisposed as he reportedly underwent treatment in the United States of America.



However, his son Kenneth Nana Takyi, has denied speculations that his father is seriously sick.



Kenneth Takyi who is also the Managing Director of Net2 TV disclosed on Oman FM that the rumour has no iota of truth and that his father was in a good condition in the United States of America.



“This has been going on for the past few weeks and he wanted to speak on it but I told him to enjoy his stay and I will handle it. He is doing well in the United States and there is nothing wrong with him. One of my sisters is with him and he is doing fine," he said.



A video has emerged where popular sports presenter, Dan Kwaku Yeboah together with Bishop Oti Boateng and some other pastors are seen with the Assin Central MP.



They mentioned in the video spotted by GhanaWeb, that the video was taken on November 5, 2021.



Watch the video below:



