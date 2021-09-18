Dan Botwe to announce MMDCEs list on Sunday

General News of Saturday, 18 September 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
• Minister of Local Government, Dan Botwe has received the final list of nominated MMDCEs
• The MMDCEs are appointed by the president and approved by the assembly
• The MMDCEs will provide political and administrative leadership in the next three-and-a-half years
After months of waiting and delay in nominating Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executive (MMDCEs), government is expected to announce the finalized list of nominated individuals on Sunday, September 19, 2021.
According to a report by 3 News, Dan Botwe, Local Government Minister, will be announcing the final list of Metropolitan at the Ministry of Information auditorium in the company of Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.
This comes after the president presented the list to the Minister of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development, Daniel Botwe for onward announcement.
Confirming this, a leading member of the NPP, Gabby Otchere Darko, in a tweet on Saturday, September 18, 2021, stated that “The only list which matters will be put out Sunday. This is not a do or die affair. The President appoints and he does so not to deliberately disappoint anyone but to get his work done. It is that simple. Let’s live with it and make progress.”
The only list which matters will be put out Sunday. This is not a do or die affair. The President appoints and he does so not to deliberately disappoint anyone but to get his work done. It is that simple. Let’s live with it and make progress. pic.twitter.com/fwPIObDFRK— Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) September 18, 2021