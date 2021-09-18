Dan Botwe to announce MMDCEs list on Sunday

General News of Saturday, 18 September 2021

• Minister of Local Government, Dan Botwe has received the final list of nominated MMDCEs



• The MMDCEs are appointed by the president and approved by the assembly



• The MMDCEs will provide political and administrative leadership in the next three-and-a-half years



After months of waiting and delay in nominating Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executive (MMDCEs), government is expected to announce the finalized list of nominated individuals on Sunday, September 19, 2021.



According to a report by 3 News, Dan Botwe, Local Government Minister, will be announcing the final list of Metropolitan at the Ministry of Information auditorium in the company of Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.



This comes after the president presented the list to the Minister of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development, Daniel Botwe for onward announcement.



Confirming this, a leading member of the NPP, Gabby Otchere Darko, in a tweet on Saturday, September 18, 2021, stated that “The only list which matters will be put out Sunday. This is not a do or die affair. The President appoints and he does so not to deliberately disappoint anyone but to get his work done. It is that simple. Let’s live with it and make progress.”





The delay in nominating MMDCEs, according to the NPP General Secretary, John Boadu, was to ensure it was gender balanced and an infusion of youthful people.The MMDCEs who are important officials in the country’s governance and decentralization are appointed by the president with not less than two-thirds of the Assembly present and voting their meeting, under Chapter Twenty of the Constitution in Article 243.When approved, the MMDCEs will provide political and administrative leadership in the next three-and-a-half years.Their place in the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies, and their functions are given under Article 243 of the Constitution and Section 20 of the Local Governance Act, 2016 — Act 936.The DCE is the chief representative of the Central Government in the District who is responsible for the day to day activities of the executive and administrative function of the Assembly.The DCE also does supervision of departments in the Assembly.Even though the DCE is appointment by the president and approves by the assembly by vote, the DCE term cease when the president is removed, vote of no confidence and when a MMDCEs dies in office.