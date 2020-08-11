General News of Tuesday, 11 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dan Abodakpi distances himself from ‘fake news item on tribal politics’

Dan Abodakpi has disassociated himself from some news publications that claimed he had commented on tribal politics.



According to Abodakpi, who is the chairperson of the Volta Regional Council of Elders of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the said news item is from some people who are trying to show fake love for the people of the Volta Region.



“The attention of this office has been drawn to a fake news item on ‘tribal politics’ and some alleged people ‘trying to show fake love for we #VOLTARIANS’ circulating on various social media platforms purported to have come from Hon. Dan Abodakpi,” a statement from his office said.



Abodakpi who was Minister for Trade and Industry under President Rawlings, further described as malicious, the “write-up emanating from political opportunists” and further asked, “all well-meaning persons to disregard that piece with the utmost contempt it deserves”.



He consequently demanded that “the perpetrators of this mischievous endeavour are advised in their own interest, to cease and desist from spreading such falsehoods”.



