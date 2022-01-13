Dampare vows to deal with unprofessional officers

General News of Thursday, 13 January 2022

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has assured the public that the Police Administration will do whatever it takes to eschew unprofessional, inhumane, and unethical things in the service to win back confidence from the public.



He observed that over the years, there have been instances where the public was displeased with the Police Service due to some questionable actions of some officers.



He gave the assurance at an event to inaugurate a fully furnished ultra-modern two storey building by the Executive Chairman of the Tobinco Group of Companies, Elder Nana Amo Tobbin I at the Nima Police Station.



The IGP said, “We want to give you the assurance that, in our quest to become a world-class police institution and the best institution in this country and a reference point in the world, we have no reason not to up our game and make sure that we leave all the things that are unprofessional, unethical and inhumane that set us against the public behind so that at the end of the day, we will be out there to be appreciated with the public having confidence in us and respecting us for us also to keep the peace in our environment.”



He urged the police to use the inauguration of the building as a starting point of full professionalism and as the starting point of delivering services of humanity at a level that is ethical and at a level that will win the hearts and minds of members of the public.



Meanwhile, he said very soon, the Service with the support of the government and the sector minister will roll out measures that will deal with unprofessional acts by some officers



Building



The Executive Chairman of the Tobinco Group of Companies, Elder Nana Amo Tobbin I handed over a fully furnished ultra-modern two storey building worth GHC3,982,700 to the Ghana Police Service.



The facility which was donated at the Nima Police Station serves as the Head Quarters of the Police Professional Standard Bureau (PPSB) of the Ghana Police service.



The building which was constructed by Toblues Properties Limited, a subsidiary of Tobinco Group is part of the Tobinco Group’s effort to give back to society for what God has done for the Group.



Speaking at the handing over ceremony in Accra yesterday, the Executive Chairman of the Tobinco Group of Companies, Elder Nana Amo Tobbin I noted that the core mandate of the PPSB was to ensure that Officers maintain professional standards at all times, therefore the need to provide the best form of support including logistics to the Ghana Police Service.



Nana Amo Tobbin I expressed hope that edifice will help instill a sense of professionalism in officers to help the Ghana Police Service pursue its vision of maintaining law and order in the country.



He assured the Ghana Police Service and all security agencies of his unflinching support, encouraging them to call on the Group when the need arises.



“We also trust the Ghana Police Service especially the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) to put this new office to good use,” he added.



Nana Amo Tobbin I also commended the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare for a good job done so far, re-affirming his continuous support to him to make his work a success and to keep the country safe.