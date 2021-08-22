Dampare storms Abesim over gruesome murder of three

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 22 August 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The acting IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has stormed Abesim, in the Bono Region, following the alleged murder of three persons.



The police have arrested Richard Appiah, a 28-year-old architect who is believed to have murdered the three. He is currently in police custody assisting with investigations.



The three victims are 12 and 15 years old young men and another yet-to-be-identified man.



The bodies were found in his [suspect] living quarters in Alaska near Abesim on Friday, August 20, 2021.



The acting IGP is being accompanied by COP Paul Awuni, Director General MTTD, DCOP Habiba Sarpong, Director General, Welfare, DCOP Bediako, Director General, Services and other senior members of the police Administration.



The acting IGP and his team after being briefed on the incident also visited the chief of Abesim, a meeting which was held behind closed doors.



The Police in collaboration with members of the community effected the arrest.