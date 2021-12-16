Dampare saved my father’s life - Woman shares heartwarming story

General News of Thursday, 16 December 2021

For yet another time, and for another pat on the back, the Inspector General of Police, COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has been hailed by one Ghanaian lady for his timely thoughtfulness and kindness.



In an account of events shared by Citi News’s Caleb Kudah on Facebook, he spoke about the timely intervention of the IGP that gave the direct beneficiary’s father another chance at life.



According to the narration as shared on Facebook, the woman explained that her father’s already unstable health quickly took a nose-dive and so she had to rush him to the hospital.



Met by the typical traffic on the Spintex Road in Accra, this lady said she decided to use the middle of the road, driving at a speed that she hoped would allow her get to the hospital in time to save her father.



“Her father’s otherwise stable medical situation was fast deteriorating. He had become stiff - couldn't talk nor walk with a flavour of diarrhea. Panicking, she did the unthinkable.



“The traffic on the Spintex road was mad! So, she drove in the middle of the road - jittery! Any delay, she feared would be denial of her dad’s life. That is if he had any chance at life,” the narration said in part.



However, something would abruptly stop her intended rush.



Trying to buy time by explaining herself to her interrogator, this lady said she had to be jolted into being calm, and that was when she realized the good luck that had actually come her way.



“But she was stopped in her tracks! Someone in the company of police men asked her what was wrong. She tried to signal her interrogator that she had an emergency.



“Relax. She was told. Certainly, she failed to communicate. But she repeated her fruitless attempt at communicating her pressing situation.



“My friend relax! This time, it was an order. When she managed to calm down and her situation was properly relayed, the man asked the police dispatch ahead of him to rather lead her to the hospital,” he said.



But then again, that did seem enough because, as has become the practice in a lot of places today, not many drivers give way to siren-blazing vehicles as much as should be the case.



Caleb Kudah continues the narration:



“An angel must have lost his way in heaven to provide her light in her darkest moment on the hottest hour of a really bright day. But there was a challenge. The drivers only gave way to the police dispatch ahead. By the time it gets to her, they blocked her.



“The police upon noticing her struggle, took over the driving. Luckily, they got to the hospital in time. And it took these same police officers to help carry him out of the car. Her father was stabilized. A call came through the police.”



It should have sufficed that this was enough kindness and care shown by this police official but this lady received an even better advice.



“This man then advised her to call the ambulance next time she has an emergency instead of take things into her own hands. He expressed his best wishes and they said their goodbyes,” the post said.



However, in all of this, the lady who had been so fortunate to have received such kindness from the uniformed men, didn’t quite notice from whom all this was coming from.



When she did notice it, the narrator wrote, she was even more sober and grateful.



“It was after the call that the officers with her asked, do you know who you spoke to? No. She answered! Well, that was the IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare! She tells me she was gobsmacked.



“She had heard in her words, a lot of hype around the IGP that he is working, he is working. But she hadn't seen anything special bia! Today, she has been overwhelmed by the wave of refreshing professionalism and servant leadership the Ghana Police Service is blowing over the country under Dr. George Akufo Dampare’s watch,” the post read.



