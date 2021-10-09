Dampare promises to make police service a world-class institution

General News of Saturday, 9 October 2021

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The newly appointed Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has pledged to make the police administration a world-class institution.



According to him, he, together with his men, would put in all efforts to ensure the service is in a better state than it is currently by the time his tenure comes to an end.



In his acceptance speech during his swearing in ceremony at the Jubilee House Dr. Dampare said “our vision has been to become a word-class police institution. Mr. President, we are poised, we are focused in attaining that. We know it is not going to be easy but my colleagues and I have made our minds that even if we are unable to take it to that destination, we, at this time, will position the organisation towards that destination such that there’ll be no turning back”.



“You have actually set the space for us in terms of what we are supposed to do… I want to give you the assurance that I am working with my colleagues in the police service and outside and also getting the support and the backing of the population of the country, we will be able to lead the police service better than what we came to find”, he added.



President Akufo-Addo, on his part, expressed confidence in the new IGP, who takes over from Mr. Oppong-Buanuh.



Speaking at the ceremony, the president noted that Dr. Dampare has demonstrated effective leadership of the Police, hence his confirmation.



While promising to support the service, the president asked the police to help develop the nation by dutifully maintaining law and order.



“The police has the primary responsibility of maintaining peace and keeping law and order in our country and the government is determined to give whatever support it can so that we can have the service that the people of Ghana deserve” the President assured.



He also charged the new Police administration to act professionally and not succumb to the dictates of the ruling government.



At age 51, George AKuffo Dampare becomes the youngest IGP to hold the position in the Fourth Republic and the eighth youngest since the country gained independence.



He was sworn into office by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Friday October 8, at the Jubilee House to become the 23rd Inspector General of Police in Ghana.



His substantive post follows the acting role he played as the Inspector General following President Akufo-Addo’s directives for the former IGP James Oppong Boanuh to embark on a terminal leave.



