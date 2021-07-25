Dampare needs Yohunu and Kofi Boakye to succeed as IGP – Aning explains

General News of Sunday, 25 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• COP George Akuffo Dampare will officially start acting as Ghana’s police chief on August 1



• His appointment has been hailed by most security sector watchers



• Prof Kwesi Aning of KAIPTC says he will crucially need two peers to succeed in the role



Commissioner of Police George Akuffo Dampare would need the support of the entire police service and of all Ghanaians at large to succeed in the role he takes up on August 1.



The July 21 announcement from the presidency of his appointment in acting capacity was regarded as fully merited for a man who has been a career police officer rising through the ranks to the apex of the Ghana Police Service ladder.



Prof Kwesi Aning of the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Center, KAIPTC, last Thursday, (July 22) explained on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana program, how the new police chief can succeed in his role.



Aning specifically cited the importance that two fellow Commissioners of Police will play if Dampare is to thrive and make a mark as Inspector General of Police.



“Dampare’s strength is his strategic vision and his empathy for his personnel but also a willingness when the operational plans have been drawn up and that is why getting Yohunu and Kofi Boakye on his side are key,” Aning submitted.



He explained further: “These are operational people, Commander 1 as Kofi Boakye is known in the Ashanti region… to come together and say, how do we plan a national strategy to come together to respond in a positive way to deal with the armed robberies.”



COPs according to the Ghana Police Service Organogram belong to the Police Management Board which is led by the IGP along with officers in charge to running the day-to-day administration of the service.



COP Christian Tetteh Yohunu is currently the Director General in charge of Special Duties, whiles Nathan Kofi Boakye is DG in charge of Legal and Prosecution.



Incoming IGP George Akuffo Dampare was DG in charge of Administration at the time he was announced as Acting IGP.



Overall, there are 17 COPs on the Police Management Board.



