Dampare meets bereaved families at Nkoranza; promises transparent probe

General News of Thursday, 26 May 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Inspector-General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare and some members of the Police Management Board have commiserated with the bereaved families at Nkoranza following the tensions that engulfed the area last week.



The IGP and his team who met the families assured them that the circumstances surrounding the death of their relatives will be probed in a transparent and professional manner.



The IGP also met the acting Ankobeahene of Nkoranza and the Queen-mother assuring them of transparent investigations into the chaos which also led to an attack on the Nkoranza Police station by some youth of the area.



He also paid a courtesy call on Imams and Chiefs at the Nkoranza Zongo after which he met the Nkoranza youth association at the municipal assembly.



He urged the youth not to resort to violence in pressing home their concerns with the Police.



The IGP also visited victims and suspects of the attack on the Police station the St Theresa’s Hospital at Nkoranza.



Dr. Dampare and his team with other personnel also walked through some principal streets of Nkoranza as part of measures to build trust with the community.



The purpose of the engagement is find a lasting solution, promote peace, maintain law and order, and to cement public trust.



Also on Wednesday night, the IGP embarked on night patrol duties with personnel in the area and nearby town.