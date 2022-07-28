Dampare lists 11 public institutions that should be investigated for corruption

General News of Thursday, 28 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare, has questioned findings in a recent survey conducted by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) in partnership with United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes (UNODC) and the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ).



In the said report, the Police service was ranked as the highest institution that takes bribes and engages in corruption in Ghana. Other institutions including the Ghana Immigration Service, GRA customs officers and Lands Commission were mentioned.



But in a 5-page statement released on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, the IGP raised concerns about how that a number of other institutions including parliament, Attorney General and Registrar General’s offices were not also investigated.



According to him, some other public institutions which were left out of the research deal regularly with the public and should have been included accordingly.



“It has been observed that the research did not cover some other public institutions such as the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, Audit Service, Parliamentary Service, Ghana National Fire Service, Gaming Commission, Public Media houses, National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Narcotic Control Commission (NACOC), the Attorney-General's (AG's) Department, the Registrar General's Department among others and these are all institutions, we believe, that the public deal with regularly,” he indicated.



Dampare, whilst further raising concerns about the methodology adopted for the research, quizzed why the institutions that undertook a corruption survey on other organizations in Ghana did not self-assess themselves.



“Scrutiny of the report shows that your two institutions (CHRAJ and Ghana Statistical Service) were also not part of the research and we are wondering why you do not think they are also candidates for corruption investigation, considering that they also provide critical services to the public,” the statement signed by the IGP asked.



Below is his full statement:







You can also watch the recent episode of People & Places here:







Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Click here to nominate.



WA