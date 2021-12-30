Dampare is providing true leadership, he’s changed negative perception about Police – Kwesi Ofori

General News of Thursday, 30 December 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, ACP Kwesi Ofori, has said the current Inspector General of Police (IGP), COP Dr George Akuffo Dampare has worked hard to change the negative impression about the Ghana Police.



He said the IGP would continue his work to ensure that the service becomes better than what it is currently.



Speaking on 2021 Year In Review on TV3 Wednesday December 29, he said the Service is now witnessing “True leadership from the Police, the new Inspector General of Police has done a lot to change the negative public perception and he is still working on it assiduously to make sure that we succeed.”



It is recalled that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo also commended Dr Dampare for the work he has done so far since his appointment.



Mr Akufo-Addo said he felt vindicated for appointing him due to the good work done so far.



“He has so far vindicated my decision to appoint him,” President Akufo-Addo said on Friday October 1.



Dr Dampare in his Christmas and New Year Message to personnel of the Service reiterated the resolve of his administration to transform the Ghana Police Service into a world-class institution and the most respected organisation in Ghana.



To this end, he assured personnel of his availability and that of leadership to listen to all concerns and ideas to make this possible.



He consequently, warned those who engage in “misconduct” and “unprofessionalism” to desist from those acts particularly in 2022 “for us to regain the trust, confidence and respect of the public”.



The senior-most police officer, who started his official duty on Sunday, August 1, eulogised officers who lost their lives in the line of duty in the past year.



“The Police Administration will do what is required to support their surviving families. Let us continue to keep them in our prayers.”



He also commended all active officers “for your courage, patriotic selflessness and unalloyed dedication towards the maintenance of law and order”.



“We are proud of you and we will not take you for granted, we recognise that your efforts contribute greatly to the peace and security of this country.”



Dr Dampare and some members of the Police Management Board (POMAB) spent the Christmas eve in the Tema region on night foot patrol.