Dampare is my friend, he can't do anything to me - Salifu Amoako brags

On December 27, 2021, the Ghana Police Service urged churches to be measured in the communication of prophecies that could spark panic and controversy has been met with mixed reactions by some religious leaders.



The police in a statement said such prophecies [death, accident, and so on] are offensive to the law and offenders will be held liable.



Reacting to this, the founder of Alive Chapel International, Salifu Amoako, has disclosed that the Inspector-General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare is his close confidante and wouldn't attempt arresting him even if he flouts the prophecy 'embargo' placed on men of God in the country.



His comment came after he spotted a police officer walking amongst his congregation during the 31st watch night service in Accra.



The man of God, as he was prophesying to a congregant at the time paused for a while to question the police officer on why he was moving about in his church.



Salifu Amoako was then informed that the police officer was worshipping with them.



In a video captured by GhanaWeb, the man of God said, "Massa, what is it? Are you with us? I thought Dampare sent you. Dampare is my friend, he cannot do anything to me. How can you arrest your friend?" he quizzed.



Salifu Amoako further averred that most people against prophecies - police, military, government officials, others pass behind closed doors to secretly see him for prophetic declarations.



"All of them pass behind closed doors to see me for prophecies. The soldiers, police, government official. On January 1, 2022, come to my house and see," he disclosed.



